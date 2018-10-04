Winning €5.7m Lotto ticket sold in South Dublin shop

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Last night's winning Lotto ticket worth almost €5.8m was sold in a shop in South Dublin.

Staff at the Spar Express store on Rathfarnham Road, Dublin 14 said they were delighted with the news.

“We simply can’t believe it! This is our first big Lotto win and staff and customers are buzzing with excitement,” shop owner, Ken O’Connor, said.

“We are on a lucky run as we recently sold a Scratch Card that won a customer €25,000. But this is amazing, we are hoping it is somebody local but we are a busy shop with a lot of passing traffic so we don’t know.”

A National Lottery spokesperson appealed to people in Dublin to check their tickets to see if they are holders of this golden ticket worth €5,781,232.

The winning numbers are: 1, 15, 22, 27, 31, 34 and bonus number 42.

