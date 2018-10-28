Winning €4.5m Lotto ticket sold in Galway

One lucky person in the west of Ireland is waking up this morning €4.5m richer.

The Lotto Jackpot was scooped last night with the winning ticket coming from Galway.

Ryan's Daybreak and Post Office in Milltown, Co Galway who sold the €4.5m lottery ticket celebrate. Pictured are Tim, John, Joe, Anne, Clare Ryan with Donna Broderick from the National Lottery. Photo: Ray Ryan

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Thursday at Ryan’s Daybreak and Post Office in Milltown, Co Galway.

Another lucky player matched 5 numbers plus the bonus to win €57,372 and this ticket was purchased at Supervalu, Ballyjamesduff Road, Virginia, Co Cavan.

The winning numbers are: 14, 24, 30, 38, 40, 45 and bonus number 36.

The owners of Ryan’s Daybreak in Galway, a family-owned shop and post office, were stunned today when they were told they had sold the winning ticket.

One of the Shop owners and granddaughter of its founder, Clare O’Connor, said the entire family is delighted at the news of the win.

Clare’s grandfather started the shop which was then taken over by her parents, Joe and Anne, who are now semi-retired. The business, which also has a pub, is now run by Clare and her two brothers Tim and John.

“This is a small village eight miles from Tuam and we are the only shop. But there is a lot of passing traffic so it could be anyone. But we are really hoping it is someone local, that would be very special indeed,” she said.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “What fantastic news for Galway this Bank Holiday weekend. So far this year, in excess of €55 million has been paid out in Lotto jackpot prizes alone."

