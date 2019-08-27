Winners of new bursary scheme for artists revealed

Winners of a new bursary scheme for artists, which was announced to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Constance Markievicz's appointment as Minister for Labour in the First Dáil, have been revealed.

The Arts Council oversaw administration of the award scheme and received a total of 107 applications earlier this year.

The winners are a mix of writers, dancers and theatre makers: Sibeal Davitt, Isadora Epstein, Claire Kilroy, Louise Lowe and working in collaboration are Annemarie Ni Churreain, Kimberley Campanello and Dimitra Xidoous.

When plans for the bursary were first announced last November, it was anticipated that applications would open in mid-January, with awards being announced by May.

However, the application process was delayed due to concerns that, being confined to females, the bursary might be in contravention of equality laws. In January the Department said all legal issues were being considered. “The delay is not attributable to any single issue but rather is a result of the process of finalising all details not yet being complete," said a spokesperson.

The Department did not respond yesterday to a request for clarification on the equality issue.

The bursary scheme both honours Countess Markievicz - herself an artist - and provides support for artists from all backgrounds and genres in producing new work that reflects on the role of women in the period covered by the centenary commemorations. The Countess was the first female cabinet minister in Europe.

The bursaries are intended to improve the representation of the roles, experiences and ambition of women through original work in a variety of art forms.

Speaking at the announcement in St Stephen's Green Park at the limestone bust of Constance de Markievicz, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said it is important to her that the award will go on as long as possible: "There's a great reflection in the winners of artistic pursuits, it'll be interesting to see what other avenues and areas we see in the future."

"It's great to give people a start, it's decided on merit by the Arts Council and certain criteria - they had to be living in the Republic is Ireland for example, or have a demonstrable effect on Ireland and they also have to be a professional artist. Madame de Markievicz was an iconic pioneer, but just one of many formidable women of her era whose stories are still being revealed to us. The theme of these bursaries serve as a further reminder that we still have a way to travel on the road to full equality in Irish political life," she said.

Future awards will be made each year to up to five artists or writers. The scheme will open for submissions again early in 2020 with the next round of bursaries to be awarded in May.