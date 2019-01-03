NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Winners of €130m EuroMillions jackpot from Co Armagh

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 06:49 PM

A couple who scooped a €130m EuroMillions jackpot are set to go public about their lucky start to 2019.

The pair, who are from County Armagh, won the New Year’s Day lottery draw.

The couple will speak to the media about their winnings on Friday, operator Camelot said.

They won a total of €129,645,665.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

EuroMillionsLottery

Related Articles

What could the EuroMillions winner buy with their €127m jackpot?

One Dubliner is €500k richer this Christmas after EuroMillions win

Four €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prizes sold in Limerick, Kerry, Sligo and online

One lucky Kerry person is €500k richer after EuroMillions win

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role – 5 reasons he’s already a style icon

Fingers at the ready: Susan O'Shea face up to her wrinkles

Power of no: Turning down opportunities to get ahead

Tric Kearney: 'I decided it was better to die on a hill where others might think I was a fitness freak'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »