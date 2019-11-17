News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Winners announced for the 64th Cork Film Festival

Winners announced for the 64th Cork Film Festival
From left: Anna Bogutskaya, a member of the jury; Jack Cowhig, producer, and Olivia J. Middleton, director, of Rosalyn which won the best Cork Short award; Michael-David McKernan, writer/director of HALO, which won the best director Irish Short award; Tristan Heanue, writer/director of Ciúnas, which won the Grand Prix Irish Short award, and Don O'Mahony, senior programmer, Cork Film Festival. Picture Denis Minihane.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 05:30 PM

Documentary short film Horse Rider has won the inaugural Academy Awards qualifying Grand Prix Documentary Short Award at the 64th Cork Film Festival. Directed by Anna Gawlita, the film joins the Academy Awards longlist for 2021.

The awards were presented ahead of tonight's Closing Night Gala at the Everyman, when The Other Lamb, directed by Małgorzata Szumowska will get its Irish premiere.

The Cork Film Festival is the only Irish film festival with three Academy Awards qualifying places. Tristan Heanue’s Ciúnas, winner of the Grand Prix Irish Short Award, and the Christopher Andrews directed Stalker, winner of the Grand Prix International Short Award, will both also be on the Academy Awards 2021 longlist.

Cork Film Festival Director and CEO Fiona Clark said: “As Ireland’s only film festival to present three Academy Awards qualifying awards, we are delighted to announce Anna Gawlita’s Horse Riders as the winner of the Grand Prix Documentary Short Award at the 64th Cork Film Festival. It is an exceptional documentary short and one that is thoroughly deserving of being longlisted for an Oscar®. The eye-catching film tells the story of an annual horse pilgrimage in a Polish village, an old regional tradition being kept alive in southern Poland.

“Tristan Heanue’s Irish-language short film Ciúnas (Silence) took home the second Academy Awards qualifying award, the Grand Prix Irish Short Award, and is the winner of the €1,500 prize fund. It is a stunning film about a couple who embark on a journey in the midst of a family crisis. Stalker, directed by Christopher Andrews, was awarded the Grand Prix International Short Award, our third Academy Awards qualifying award. Set in the remote forests of the Scottish Highlands, the film sets the scene of an ageing stalker as he goes up against a young poacher who is taking the heads off his best stags.”

Commenting on the Awards, Fiona added: “Cork Film Festival’s awards demonstrate our commitment to presenting and celebrating excellence in filmmaking, championing new and emerging voices, as well as established filmmakers. The Festival embraces features and short film with equal respect, and as a growing destination for feature documentaries as well as narrative work, we pride ourselves as the platform to showcase the very best of Irish and international film in Ireland. Our Awards Ceremony honours the diverse talent presented during the 64th Cork Film Festival and this year’s winning films exemplify the quality and diversity we have showcased. We are delighted to close out the Festival with the Irish premiere of new Irish drama, The Other Lamb, a film supported by Screen Ireland, and the English-language debut of director Małgorzata Szumowska, one of the most thrilling emerging voices in world cinema.”

Speaking on the 64th Cork Film Festival, Fiona Clark stated: “It has been an exciting, thought-provoking and inspiring 11 days of stunning film here in Cork. The breadth and quality of the programme, with over 300 films and 63 countries represented, has made this year’s Festival an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

“With 20,000 people attending this year’s Festival, we look forward to building on this success in 2020, our 65th anniversary, and beyond, and would like to thank all our funders, sponsors, partners, friends, jurors, filmmakers and audience who together make Cork Film Festival possible.”

The Irish Examiner are media partners for the Cork Film Festival. The full list of winners is below:

  • Ciúnas (Silence), directed by Tristan Heanue — Grand Prix Irish Short Award, Proudly supported by RTÉ
  • Stalker, directed by Christopher Andrews — Grand Prix International Short Award
  • Horse Riders, directed by Anna Gawlita — Grand Prix Documentary Short Award
  • The Last Right, directed by Aoife Crehan — Audience Award, Presented by The River Lee
  • The Cave, directed by Feras Fayyad — Gradam na Féile do Scannáin Faisnéise (Award for Cinematic Documentary)
  • Swallow, directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis — Gradam Spiorad na Féile (Spirit of the Festival Award), Presented by The Gate Cinema
  • Things That Happen in the Bathroom, directed by Edward Hancox — Cork Film Festival Candidate for the European Film Awards 2020
  • Rosalyn, directed by Olivia J Middleton — Best Cork Short Award, Presented by Red FM
  • Michael-David McKernan, director of Halo — Best Director: Irish Short, Supported by Screen Directors Guild Ireland
  • The Cave, directed by Feras Fayyad — Cork Film Festival Youth Jury Award

More on this topic

Insider tips: Those in the know pick their highlights of the Cork Film FestivalInsider tips: Those in the know pick their highlights of the Cork Film Festival

Cork Film Festival: Short and sweet does the trickCork Film Festival: Short and sweet does the trick

Cork Film Festival: Reeling in the years by the LeeCork Film Festival: Reeling in the years by the Lee

Special Young Offenders preview among Cork Film Festival highlightsSpecial Young Offenders preview among Cork Film Festival highlights


TOPIC: Cork Film Festival

More in this Section

Nearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three yearsNearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three years

Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil down in latest pollSupport for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil down in latest poll

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

McDonald promises referendum on united Ireland within five years if Sinn Féin enter powerMcDonald promises referendum on united Ireland within five years if Sinn Féin enter power


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

NAYA, a female wolf, arrived in Belgium in January last year.Naya’s ‘death’ leaves August a lone wolf

First up: The Crown on Netflix.Five things for the week ahead

Seán O’Sullivan owns Badly Made Books, a stationery, design and printing shop/workshop at 1, Friar Street, Cork.We Sell Books: Sean O'Sullivan is binding his time in a job he loves

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »