News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to 'stay calm' and keep ticket in safe place

Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to 'stay calm' and keep ticket in safe place
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 09:11 PM

The winner of last night's €5.3m Lotto jackpot is being urged to keep their ticket in a safe place.

A lucky player from Co Cork scooped the prize.

The jackpot was close to being shared three ways, as another Cork Lotto player as well as one from Co Meath fell just one number short.

Those players won prizes of €51,435 for matching five numbers and the bonus.

The winning numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, and 30. The bonus number was 17.

Spokesperson Robert Magee said that the winner should "try and stay calm".

"Do absolutely nothing. It's a lot to take in. It's a lot of money. It really is a life-changing amount," he said.

"When you are ready we would advise you to get some legal advice, some financial advice."

Mr Magee said the winner can contact the Lotto claims team who "can take the whole claim as slowly or as quick as you want."

The claim team can be contacted on 01 8364444.

More on this topic

One winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpotOne winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot

Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus drawSomeone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Man (20s) dies after car enters Cavan canalMan (20s) dies after car enters Cavan canal

One winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpotOne winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot

Fine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledgesFine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledges

Sinn Féin gains ground in opinion pollSinn Féin gains ground in opinion poll


Lifestyle

Mulranny, in the shadow of the Nephin Beg Mountains on the north shore of Clew Bay, is a hill-walker’s paradise.Old Irish goats deserve to be nurtured

In awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September dayIn awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September day

Rotten by name but certainly not by nature.Islands of Ireland: Rotten to the core

There’s a revealing story well told by the writer Alice Taylor about the day a neighbour gave a present of a poached salmon to her family.Alice’s salmon of knowledge

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »