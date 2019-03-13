NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Winds of up to 130 km-per-hour as Storm Gareth continues

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 06:48 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Two weather warnings remain in place this morning as Storm Gareth batters the country.

Counties in the west and north-west are worst affected.

Winds of up to 130 km-per-hour have hit parts of the west and north-west over the past 24 hours as Storm Gareth continues to bear down on the country.

High seas have also led to coastal flooding in places.

Direct Provision for asylum seekers ‘not suitable long-term solution’

Just under two thousand homes and businesses have lost power.

The ESB says its crews are ready to address any potential power outages and is warning people not to approach any fallen wires or cables, and to contact them immediately.

The RSA is also asking road users to take care when out travelling this morning.

Met Éireann says the status orange weather alert will remain in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 9am.

A yellow wind alert is in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon until midday.

