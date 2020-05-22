Winds cause chimney to topple in residential area of Galway

Gale force winds toppled a large industrial chimney in a residential area of Galway city on Friday morning.

There were no reported injuries after the structure collapsed on the derelict Connacht Laundry site in Galway.

The chimney fell at around 9am, when traffic would normally be busy in the St Helen's Street area, close to Cooke's corner.

Galway Fire Service and Galway City Council were alerted by residents, and part of the road was closed as efforts were made to lift the steel structure by crane.

The derelict laundry, which has had a chequered history since it was closed, was approved for a hotel by Bord Pleanála in 2013 against the advice of an appeals board inspector's report.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo which is in effect until 9pm this evening.

"South to southeast winds, veering southwesterly early on Friday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, occasionally higher in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains," the forecaster warned.

There is also a weather advisory in place for the entire country until 6pm on Saturday with "unseasonably windy weather is expected".

Met Éireann said: "Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items."