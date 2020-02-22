News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wind warning issued for 15 counties

Wind warning issued for 15 counties
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 01:22 PM

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for 15 counties leading to further fears of flooding in the midlands and west.

Met Éireann says up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall between Sunday night at 8pm and 8am Monday morning.

The counties affected are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Tipperary and all of Connacht.

The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, before turning to rain later in the night.

As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snowmelt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

Many areas along the River Shannon are on alert, with much farmland around Carrick-on-Shannon and Athlone already underwater.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Donegal and is in place until 8pm tonight. Gusts of up to 110 km/h or higher are expected in exposed coastal areas.

READ MORE

€170m spent to put homeless families in emergency accommodation last year


Weather

More in this Section

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

High Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditionsHigh Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditions

Garda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led oneGarda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led one

Jogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claimJogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claim


Lifestyle

Sales of artisan sourdough bread are on the rise. It's all very well if you're happy to pay for a chewy substantial loaf but does it have any real health benefits? Áilín Quinlan talks to the expertsFlour power: The rise and rise of sourdough bread

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »