Latest: Gardaí say fallen trees are blocking several roads around Cork this lunchtime.

A tree is down at Rose Hill on the road between Carrigaline and Minane Bridge, blocking the road.

A tree blocking a road outside Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Pic: David Creedon

A tree is down on the Cloghroe to Ballincollig road near Muskerry Golf club, blocking the road there, too.

Another tree has fallen at Leemount Cross on the R579, close to a dangerous bend, partially blocking the road.

They have advised motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads today.

Latest: ESB crews are working to restore power to 19,000 customers after Storm Diana caused a number of outages across the country today.

Electricity is expected to be restored to the vast majority of homes, farms and businesses by tonight, the ESB said.

At 11am, 40,000 people were without electricity Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny being the worst impacted counties.

Crews have been deployed and working to restore supply in southern areas where it is safe to do so. The damage is due to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds associated with the arrival of the storm overnight.

#StormDiana: Apologies to our customers without power, our crews are working to restore power. For information on the outage affecting your area see https://t.co/cwxXH3X4kM. To report a fault go to https://t.co/57xk3OozCW or call 1850 372 999 / 021 238 2410 pic.twitter.com/bBfWOCqgr6 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) November 28, 2018

The ESB apologises for any inconvenience caused but warned the public to remain vigilant and stay clear of fallen lines.

It said there are 200 individual locations where Storm Diana has caused extensive damage with low hanging and fallen lines nationwide.

Farmers and landowners are urged to be particularly vigilant.

An Orange wind warning is in place for coastal counties in the south and west, while a Yellow alert is in place for the rest of the country.

Met Éireann has extended the wind warning for Wexford, Galway, Clare and Waterford to 3pm today.

The Orange warning has also been extended for Cork and Kerry until 1pm.

The Status Yellow warning for the rest of the country remains in place until 6pm.

The end times of the orange warnings have been extended slightly. Cork & Kerry out to 1pm. Wexford, Waterford, Clare & Galway out to 3pm. Our national yellow wind warning expires at 6pm.https://t.co/ozrQHtGpc1 pic.twitter.com/mICM2n7ynz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 28, 2018

Latest: More than 40,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning, the ESB has said.

The worst affected counties are those along southern coastal counties, in particular, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, as well as Limerick, Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, Kildare, Roscommon and Louth.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled in Cork and Dublin Airports as strong winds and rain brought by Storm Diana batter Ireland.

Cork Aiport said 14 flights have been cancelled for this morning to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow.

People are advised to check with their airlines before travelling.

14 flights are cancelled Wednesday morning @CorkAirport - 7 out and 7 in to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow. Passengers are advised to check the latest status of their flight on their airline’s website. #StormDiana pic.twitter.com/xs9b0iM0Xx — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) November 27, 2018

Update - Thousands without power as Storm Diana sweeps over Ireland

More than 6,000 homes and businesses across the country are without power this morning as Storm Diana sweeps the country.

The ESB has reported faults in counties Cork, Tipperary, Kerry, Limerick, Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, Roscommon and Louth with gusts of up to 130 kilometres expected.

Pedestrians walking onto Trinity Bridge from the quayside in Cork city where there was some minor flooding at high tide. Photo: Denis Minihane.

In Cork, thousands of people have been left without power and there was widespread disruption to road and air travel but the city centre escaped with minor flooding this morning.

The ESB has reported several faults across the county, with some 2,500 customers in the Ringaskiddy area without power, almost 600 affected in the Macroom area, almost 700 in the Rathmore area and almost 40 affected near Kilcrohane in Bantry.

The water levels in both channels of the Lee are still high after high-tide at 8.58am and there is some minor flooding at the Lee Fields, but minor pooling only occured on the low-lying city centre quays at Morrison’s Island, at either side of the Trinity footbridge, and on Wandesford quay. It did not affect traffic flow.

Water kissing the quayside in the city centre in #Cork. Thankfully, high tide has passed with only minor spot flooding on the streets. #StormDiana @rtenews pic.twitter.com/6S0u3H7N0u — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) November 28, 2018

Hundreds of passengers were affected by the cancellation of 14 flights from Cork Airport this morning - seven in and seven out - to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow airports.

The Regional Park in Ballincollig has been closed in the last hour for safety reasons after reports of several fallen trees.

Gardaí dealt with several storm-related incidents, with storm debris on the M8 Fermoy to Cork motorway, southbound near junction 13 Glanmire around 7am, and on the N40 at junction four Sarsfields road roundabout around the same time affecting the rush-hour commute.

ESB wires are down on the Shannonvale to Ballineen road, near Keohane’s Quarry in Clonakilty.

There were several reports of trees down, including one which fell on a car at the R618 Carrigrohane to Leemount cross roads, close to the Angler’s Rest bar.

There were no reports of any injuries but there were long traffic delays in the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Trees were also reports of trees down on the Gurranabraher to Blarney road, partially blocking the Clogheen cross roads near the grotto, on the road between Srelane Cross and Lee Valley Golf Club, on the the R586 Bandon to Dunmanway road, on the the Fermoy to Glanworth road, and on the N73 Mitchelstown to Mallow road, blocking the road at Annakisha South.

City centre crashes earlier also caused some minor disruption, including a two-car collision on Mulgrave road, just off Pope’s Quay, and a two car collision on the Blackroack road, near St Andrew’s church, and a collision between a car and lorry on Penrose Quay.

WATCH: Rosscarbery pier gets the full brunt of #StormDiana as she makes landfall in #westcork this morning. Some power outages in Coachford and Macroom - see https://t.co/aqh7A2Ii17 for updates pic.twitter.com/mtZJqwfUVy — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) November 28, 2018

Meanwhile, in Kerry, Strand Street in Dingle is impassable and has closed due to flooding and trees are blocking the road in Kilgarvan and the N70 at Tahilla near Sneem Co Kerry as storm Diana sweeps through Kerry.

The worst of the storm is yet to hit, the council warned this morning, warning road users to proceed with great caution until at least 11 am.

Trees are also down at Aughils near Inch Strand, near Lispole and the Connor Pass. However the pass, the high mountain road between Tralee and Dingle town is now clear.

Around 300 ESB customers are out in Beaufort in mid Kerry. However, coastal areas are worst hit overall but inland areas are also feeling the effects as the storm with gusts of up to 120km peak in the next hours.



