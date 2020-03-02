Wind farms now generate one third of Irish electricity

Almost a third of Ireland’s electricity now comes from wind energy, ranking it one of the highest in Europe, new figures show.

In 2019, wind energy met a record 32.5% of the country’s electricity demand — the second highest in Europe and the highest in terms of onshore wind production.

That is according to an annual report from the Irish Wind Energy Association (IWEA) which shows that 24 new wind farms were connected last year.

This is second-highest number connected in Ireland within one year.

Wind energy also provided more electricity than natural gas during February and December of last year.

Despite the strong results, there is growing industry concern about the amount of wind energy lost each year, according to the IWEA. Last year, this amounted to just under 8% of total production which was enough to power more than 200,000 homes.

This is due to a practice known as dispatch down, which occurs when the transmission system operator, Eirgrid, instructs a wind farm to produce less electricity or even to shut down entirely.

“We need a stronger transmission system to ensure that we are not wasting electricity and, if we are to achieve our 2030 targets, and beyond them to 2040 and 2050, then we are going to need a plan to build a stronger electricity grid,” said David Connolly, chief executive of IWEA.

A number of communities around the country have taken on potential wind farm developments; Last week, three siblings settled their High Court action against a Cork windfarm for a total of €225,000.

The sister and two brothers claimed they suffered illness due to noise, vibrations, and shadow flicker. The settlements were made without an admission of liability.

The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness group, made up of locals living in Sliabh Luachra area on the Cork-Kerry border, are challenging plans for turbines in the area.

Just before Christmas, the High Court ruled that An Bord Pleanála should not have granted planning for the 14 turbines.

The judgment was based on the failure of the board to take account of the hen harrier, a bird of prey, which is found in the area. It is not yet known if there will be another application for a modified version of the farm.

Meanwhile, the IWEA believes Ireland has not yet met its potential when it comes to harvesting wind energy.

Dr Connolly said: “With the right planning systems, on land and offshore, and the right policies there is no reason why most of Ireland’s electricity should not be coming from wind energy in the second half of this decade.

“That is why it is so important that the Government moves ahead to ensure the first auction in the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, announced last week, concludes, on time, in June.”