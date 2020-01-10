Wind and rain weather warnings to come into effect this afternoon

Two separate weather warnings will come into effect from 3pm today.
A status yellow wind warning is on the way for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.
That warning will stat in effect until 11am tomorrow
Wind Warning issued
Status: Yellow
Location: Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry
Valid: 3pm Friday 10th to 11am Saturday 11th
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2020
Meanwhile a status yellow rainfall warning is due for Donegal and all of Connacht.
Met Éireann said that warning will stand until 3pm tomorrow.
Status: Yellow
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2020
Elsewhere in the country, sunny spells in the east and south are expected before rain this afternoon continuing into the evening.