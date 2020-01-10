News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wind and rain weather warnings to come into effect this afternoon

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 11:43 AM

Two separate weather warnings will come into effect from 3pm today.

A status yellow wind warning is on the way for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

That warning will stat in effect until 11am tomorrow

Meanwhile a status yellow rainfall warning is due for Donegal and all of Connacht.

Met Éireann said that warning will stand until 3pm tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the country, sunny spells in the east and south are expected before rain this afternoon continuing into the evening.

CSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetter

