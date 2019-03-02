NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wind and rain weather warnings in place for the weekend

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 12:09 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings for the weekend.

There is a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

File photo.

Forecasters expect mean winds speeds of between 50km/h and 65 km/h, with gusts up to 100km/h. It is in effect until 3am tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Leinster and Munster where they expect between 25mm to 35mm of rainfall tomorrow.

That comes into effect at 6am on Sunday morning and will be in place until 6pm on Sunday evening.

