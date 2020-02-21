Wind and rain warnings remain in place for seven counties

Two separate Status Yellow weather warnings are in place in the west and north west this morning.

A rainfall warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo with the risk of flooding.

As the ground is already saturated and river levels are elevated from the rainfall over the past number of days the rain over the coming hours may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

Windy today with outbreaks of rain extending southeastwards across the country. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent across the west and north of the country with the lengthiest dry periods in southern and southeastern counties. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. pic.twitter.com/dJp25kRaEu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, a wind alert has been issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo with gusts of up to 80 to 95km/h possible.

There is also a risk of localised coastal flooding.

Both alerts remain in place until 3am tomorrow morning.