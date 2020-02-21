News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wind and rain warnings remain in place for seven counties

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 07:42 AM

Two separate Status Yellow weather warnings are in place in the west and north west this morning.

A rainfall warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo with the risk of flooding.

As the ground is already saturated and river levels are elevated from the rainfall over the past number of days the rain over the coming hours may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

Meanwhile, a wind alert has been issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo with gusts of up to 80 to 95km/h possible.

There is also a risk of localised coastal flooding.

Both alerts remain in place until 3am tomorrow morning.

TOPIC: Weather

