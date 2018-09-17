Win for local charities as 7,000 take to streets for Evening Echo Women’s Mini Marathon

The rain stayed away, the sun even made an appearance and almost 7,000 people took to the streets of Cork

for the 37th Evening Echo Women’s Mini Marathon yesterday.

The start of the 37th Evening Echo Women’s Mini Marathon on Centre Park Rd in Cork yesterday. Picture: Jim Coughlan

A Leeside institution, the event is often the setting for personal challenges, huge fundraising efforts and, ultimately, a great day out for those involved.

First across the line yesterday was Michelle Finn from Castlemagner, followed by Anna Reddin from Sligo and Martina Kiely from Millstreet. Finn is no stranger to victories and has competed in the IAAF World Championships as well as being pipped in a dramatic IUAA Womens 4 x 400m Relay Final in 2016 that went viral (3.38m views and counting).

A group supporting Cork City Missing Persons in yesterday’s Evening Echo Women’s Mini Marathon. Picture: Jim Coughlan

This time out the Leevale Athletic Club runner won the race with a time of 20 minutes 48 seconds, more than half a minute clear of the runner from Crusaders AC, while the first 10 runners past the finishing line completed the course in under 25 minutes.

Just before the race she had also paid a visit to the Cope Foundation stand to show her support for the organisation.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Michael Finn, said of the Mini Marathon: “This is one of the best occasions in sport in Cork. I have to commend Cork Athletics for organising it, and sponsors Evening Echo and Tesco because it is a fantastic event.

We have so many brilliant charities in the city and to see all the support they get today from the people of Cork is wonderful.

The Lord Mayor was joined by Bishop of Cork John Buckley and Elaine Duggan of the Evening Echo in opening the event.

Gillian and Luke Murphy from Carrigtwohill after finishing the Mini Marathon. Picture: Gavin Browne

As usual, the real winners were local charities, with many benefiting from the fundraising efforts of those taking part, from Cork

University Hospital to Cork Simon, with crowds gathering to support the runners along the route and to celebrate their completion of the course near Kennedy Park.