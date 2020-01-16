Willie O'Dea dismisses claims he was not fully behind running mate

Perennial poll topper Willie O'Dea has dismissed claims in local media that he was not fully behind his running mate on the Fianna Fáil ticket, Cllr James Collins.

"That's absolutely false. We are a strong united team and out to win two of the seats here. We are going out to get out as many votes for Fianna Fáil as we can with a strong united campaign.

"We are all working as the one team. Both of us have a good geographical presence, with James Collins in the Dooradoyle area. He has been representing that area on the city and county council for years and he should do very well.

"It is going very well so far, but it is early days and takes about five or six days on the canvass before you begin to pick the mood of the public on the doorstep," Mr O'Dea said

Fianna Fáil is hoping that some of the votes that traditionally went to Fine Gael's Michael Noonan's in the Dooradoyle area, where he lives, will move to Mr Collins, who owns a pub in the heart of a residential area in Dooradoyle.

"Some of those Michael Noonan votes we would expect should come to Fianna Fáil. There must be over 10,000 votes alone in the Dooradoyle and Raheen areas," Mr O'Dea said.

One Fianna Fáil source said: "Fine Gael has left its flank weakened on the southside of the city in the Dooraoyle/Raheen area. Senator Maria Byrne is based in the O'Connell Avenue area and Senator Kieran O'Donnell is based in the Monaleen/Castletroy on eastern side of the city.

"There are a number of workers at University Hospital Limerick also living in the Dooradoyle and Raheen area and the locally-based candidate, Mr Collins, would expect to pick up a fair chunk of that vote given the ongoing issues surrounding overcrowding at the hospital."