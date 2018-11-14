Home»ireland

Willie O'Dea 'aghast' at the 'comic-book' theatrics to Brexit by 'right wing' factions of UK Government and DUP

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 12:48 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

A senior Fianna Fáil TD has lashed out at the "comic-book" theatrics to the Brexit deal by "right wing" factions of the British government and DUP, saying he is "aghast" at their initial response.

Party social protection spokesperson Willie O'Dea hit out at DUP and Conservative MPs as he separately said it would be "unpatriotic" for Fianna Fáil to pull down the Government while the Brexit uncertainty continues.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House, Mr O'Dea said while he understands the tension and diversity of views over the agreed legal text, he cannot understand how aggressive some British MPs have been towards the deal.

Saying it is helping no one, he said he has been left "aghast" at the "comic-book" theatrics taking place.

I'm aghast at some of the reaction, some of the comic-book reaction from the hard right members of the Tory party and DUP who saw fit to rubbish the agreement even before they read the text.

"There's two fundamental facts here. First of all nobody here, north or south, wants a hard border or a return to a hard border.

And secondly, nobody in this country, and particularly people worried about their jobs, want a no deal scenario.

READ MORE: EU leaders set for November 25 summit if UK Cabinet backs Brexit deal – Taoiseach

"So we want clarity immediately on a number of things, we want the Taoiseach that this deal if it is accepted ultimately will in no way shape or form or undermine in any way the Good Friday Agreement.

"We also want to know from the Taoiseach what planning has been done to allow Ireland to continue seamlessly trading in event of a deal. And we also want to know what planning has been done in the event of a no deal.

"It's important, we need to de-dramatise this now, here but the UK as well, as you know what's happened here at the moment people are picking out parts of the text," he said.

Mr O'Dea separately said Fianna Fáil will not bring down the Government while the Brexit uncertainty continues - even if this stretches past next March.

Despite the confidence and supply deal preparing to run-out and fears of a snap general election in Ireland, Mr O'Dea said:

"I hope we won't be looking at a crash-out deal on 31 March, because that will have horrendous consequences for the UK but for Ireland and indeed for other EU countries also.

"Micheal Martin has already made clear we will not bring down the Government while there is uncertainty around the Brexit process, it would be unpatriotic to do that. That was our position and that remains our position.

"I can't anticipate and I can't predict the future, but the fact is when there is uncertainty there that has such profound consequences for the country, Fianna Fáil will do its national duty."


Related Articles

EU leaders set for November 25 summit if UK Cabinet backs Brexit deal – Taoiseach

UK latest: May says draft deal takes UK ‘significantly closer’ to Brexit

Brexit process could lead to widely different outcomes

Bertie Ahern: Brexit deal addresses 'most' of Ireland's 'issues and positions'

More in this Section

350 homes could lose part of their gardens for four high capacity bus and cycle corridors

Genesys announce 200 tech jobs for Galway

Report recommends a cap on interest rates chargeable by moneylenders

HSE implement only 10 of 36 recommendations following 2015 investigation


Breaking Stories

World Diabetes Day: Could you name the 7 subtle signs of the illness?

Underground art, gold mosques and soothing sewing lessons – Uzbekistan is full of surprises

How to put a twist on classic dishes – according to two MasterChef winners

How to make Ping Coombes’ no-cook rainbow pad Thai

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »