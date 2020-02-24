News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
William and Kate to make first official visit to Ireland next month

By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be “looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people” during their first official visit to Ireland, Kensington Palace has announced.

During the three-day visit, William and Kate will meet President Michael D Higgins and spend time in Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway.

The visit, from March 3-5, will highlight the strong links between the UK and Ireland, and the couple’s programme will take in Ireland’s rich culture, community initiatives and spectacular scenery, the palace said in a statement.

It added: “Following Her Majesty the Queen’s historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.”

It also said: “The UK’s links with Ireland are extensive, and the duke and duchess are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people.”

They trip, which unusually was announced in advance, is likely to be seen as a diplomacy visit in the wake of Brexit.

William and Kate are also due to meet the Taoiseach but it is not clear who will welcome the couple after the top three political parties fell short of winning a majority in the recent general election.

Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael finished in an almost dead heat and talks between the parties have been ongoing over the last two weeks to agree a coalition deal.

READ MORE

Dr John Bosco Conama the first deaf Seanad nomination in State's history

TOPIC: Royal visit

