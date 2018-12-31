NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Wildfires, earthquakes and terror attacks: Irish Embassies helped 2,300 Irish citizens in 2018

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 10:47 AM
By Digital Desk staff

2,300 Irish citizens in distress abroad have received consular help from Irish Embassies.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says many have been caught up in a number of major incidents overseas including serious injuries, imprisonments and natural disasters.

Wildfires in Greece in July

The Department of Foreign Affairs is continuing to support high number of Irish citizens in distress abroad who've needed help in recent years as they travel more - and more widely - than ever before.

Case officers at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, staff at 80 embassies and consulates-general, and its 94 Honorary Consuls around the world, stepped in to help in a wide variety of situations.

Almost 300 families needed the services of the Department following the death of a loved one abroad.

In 2018, it supported Irish people caught up in major incidents overseas, including wildfires in California, Greece and Portugal, earthquakes in Indonesia, and terrorist attacks in Strasbourg and Toronto.


KEYWORDS

Irish embassyDepartment of Foreign Affairs

More in this Section

Two Donegal men charged in connection with alleged assault in Sydney

Ireland falling way behind on climate change action, admits Taoiseach

Ireland sees rise in passport applications from UK since Brexit vote

Government to phase out single-use plastics


Lifestyle

Blight of the windfarm on communities

Late-night intruder to home was a redshank

Otherworldly ambience of a Mediterranean island

Island Roy of the rovers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »