Wildfires, earthquakes and terror attacks: Irish Embassies helped 2,300 Irish citizens in 2018

2,300 Irish citizens in distress abroad have received consular help from Irish Embassies.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says many have been caught up in a number of major incidents overseas including serious injuries, imprisonments and natural disasters.

Wildfires in Greece in July

The Department of Foreign Affairs is continuing to support high number of Irish citizens in distress abroad who've needed help in recent years as they travel more - and more widely - than ever before.

Case officers at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, staff at 80 embassies and consulates-general, and its 94 Honorary Consuls around the world, stepped in to help in a wide variety of situations.

Almost 300 families needed the services of the Department following the death of a loved one abroad.

In 2018, it supported Irish people caught up in major incidents overseas, including wildfires in California, Greece and Portugal, earthquakes in Indonesia, and terrorist attacks in Strasbourg and Toronto.