Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to storm

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to storm
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 04:13 PM

Dublin Zoo's Wild Lights event has been cancelled tonight following a consultation from Met Eireann about the forecasted winds.

Dublin Zoo said the decision was made in the interest of "health and safety of our visitors, staff and the animals".

Wild Lights ticket-holders for tonight will be sent an email and text message with full details regards to the cancellation.

Ticket holders for tonight will be fully refunded automatically.

Tickets are still available for selected dates on www.dublinzoo.ie/wildlights for those who would still like to attend Wild Lights 2019. Tickets can only be purchased online.

Wild Lights will go ahead as normal tomorrow.

The zoo said it is sorry for any disappointment caused.

