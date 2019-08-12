Wife helped husband, 93, stop stabbing accused from entering home during 'vicious attack', court hears

A man has been refused bail after he was charged with “viciously attacking” a 93-year-old pensioner who suffered knife wounds at his Co. Louth home at the weekend.

James Reilly, 30, from Gort na Glaise, Blackrock, Co. Louth allegedly stabbed the elderly man three times to the abdomen and once in the hand, a court has heard. He was remanded in custody and will face his next hearing on Friday at Cloverhill District Court.

At about 2.50pm on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at a house on Sandy Lane, Blackrock where the elderly man had sustained a number of apparent stab wounds.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in a serious condition.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene was carried out and gardaí appealed for witnesses.

A man was arrested in the Dundalk area late on Sunday.

He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged and held pending his appearance before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today.

Mr Reilly was charged with assault causing harm to the pensioner on August 10.

He was also accused of possession of stolen property – a phone case belonging to a named man and a public service card owned by the pensioner’s wife, which were allegedly found at Mr Reilly’s home.

Garda Michael Rochford told Judge Kelly the accused “made no reply” when charged.

READ MORE 93-year-old recovering after home raided for third time

Objecting to bail, he alleged that the elderly man had been in his garden when he was approached by a male unknown to him. After a brief exchange of words the male attacked him, it was alleged.

The court heard the 93-year-old man, who was stabbed three times in the abdomen and once in the arm, tried to gain entry to his house.

Together with his wife, they prevented the man getting into the house as well, it was alleged.

Judge Kelly was told the attacker then fled.

Gardaí had obtained CCTV evidence. The victim’s wife had alleged she saw the man attack her husband with a red object.

A search of the accused’s home was carried out and the court heard a red kitchen knife was found under a sofa there. Clothing was also recovered.

A public service card belonging to the pensioner’s wife was found at the man’s home, it was alleged. The court heard she suffered a “very traumatic experience” and Garda Rochford said he had concerns for witnesses and the injured party.

He said the elderly man was “viciously attacked” and he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Dressed in a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and runners, Mr Reilly, did not address the court. However, his solicitor Rory Eakin pleaded for bail and said his client would abide by bail terms.

He said Mr Reilly had the presumption of innocence and had offered to take part in an identify parade “to establish his innocence”.

However, the garda replied that was not feasible.

Judge Kelly refused bail.

Legal aid was granted after the court was told Mr Reilly was not working and on social welfare.

The injured party remained in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital today where his condition was understood to be stable.