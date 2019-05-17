Widow whose husband died while waiting for heart bypass settles case against HSE and hospital

A woman whose husband died suddenly while he was waiting for heart bypass surgery has settled her High Court action over his death.

Sean Walsh died on January 21, 2015, six days after, it was claimed, it was confirmed by letter he was on the waiting list for pulmonary artery bypass grafting.

Catherine Walsh from Bishopstown, Co. Cork, had sued the HSE and Mercy University Hospital Cork where her husband had been a patient and was treated for various medical and leg issues.

The settlement, the details of which are confidential, was without an admission of liability.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to exercise reasonable diligence, care, skill and competence in the investigation, diagnosis, treatment and management of Mr Walsh.

When it was decided that coronary artery bypass grafting could not proceed due to infected peripheral vascular disease it was claimed Mr Walsh's cardiac status was not reviewed or reassessed.

It was further claimed there was no discussion regarding risk versus benefits of delaying surgery and whether alternative revascularisation options were appropriate.

Had Mr Walsh, it was claimed, undergone surgery in a timely manner, it was alleged he could be alive today.

It was further alleged there was a failure to take any or any proper heed of the clinical symptoms and clinical signs that Mr Walsh exhibited and an alleged failure to carry out proper detailed investigation procedures so as to properly diagnose his condition.

There was, it was further claimed, an alleged failure to carry out a coronary artery bypass grafting in a timely manner.

The claims were denied and the settlement was without admission of liability.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross extended his sympathies to Mrs Walsh and her family.