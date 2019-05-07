Widow of man who died two months after falling on steps at Kerry beach settles case

The widow of a 70-year-old man who died two months after he fell down steps at a Co Kerry beach has settled her High Court action.

John Williams from Upper Kilmacud Road in Dundrum, Dublin 14, died at the Mater Hospital on October 1, 2013 just over two months after he fell at Clogher beach on the Dingle peninsula.

In the High Court today, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that Mr William's wife Marian has settled her High Court action against Kerry County Council over the accident six years ago.

John and his wife of 45 years Marian Williams were holidaying in Ballyferriter, Co Kerry, when they drove to Clogher at 11am on July 24, 2013.

Mrs Williams previously told Dublin Coroners Court it was a beautiful day and her husband went for a walk while she went back to the car.

At around midday, she became concerned and went searching for him. She headed toward the steps down to the beach, and saw her husband lying face down on a bank of rocks. She initially thought he was dead.

Mrs Williams screamed for help and an ambulance was called but it had to travel from Tralee, a distance of 30 kilometres.

Mr Williams was later diagnosed with a traumatic cervical spinal injury on transfer to the Mater Hospital. His condition continued to deteriorate and he died on October 1, 2013.

Coroner Dr Brian Farrell gave a verdict of misadventure in the case.

Marian Williams, Upper Kilmacud Road, Dundrum, Dublin had sued Kerry County Council in the High Court as a result of the accident at Clogher Beach.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide any or any proper handrail for use at the steps at Clogher Beach at the time and an alleged failure to remove rocks and stones from the end of the steps which it was claimed posed a danger or hazard.

There was also it was claimed an alleged failure to properly or adequately maintain and or repair the access and egress to the public area.

Mr Williams, it said, suffered fatal injuries and died from multi-organ failure secondary to fractures and dislocation of the cervical spine.

The claims were denied and it was contended there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Williams who it was claimed had allegedly failed to negotiate the steps to the beach in a careful manner.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross extended his sympathy to Mrs Williams and her family.