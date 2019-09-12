News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Widow, 80, left devastated as house 'ransacked' while she attended Mass

By Stephen Maguire
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 12:37 PM

The daughter of a pensioner whose house was raided and ransacked while she was at church has spoken of her disgust at the robbery.

Eighty-year-old May Lowry returned from church last Sunday morning to find her home turned upside down.

All five of her bedrooms at her Co Donegal home were pulled apart and the raiders took a substantial amount of cash as well as jewellery of huge sentimental value.

Widow May, whose husband died 15 years ago, has been left devastated by the cowardly raid.

She has been unable to eat or sleep since the robbery at her bungalow at Railway Road.

Her outraged daughter Jacqueline said the fact that her mum's house was robbed while she was at her weekly visit to St Johnston Presbyterian Church is the most annoying part of her ordeal.

"My mother is still very independent and always has been even since the death of my father 15 years ago.

"She likes to drive to church even though it is only two minutes away and we can actually see the steeple of the church from our home.

She is just devastated that she was only away for an hour or so and she came back to the house ransacked.

"She hasn't eaten much and hasn't slept much but we are all trying our best to help her and her neighbours and friends have been so good," she said.

Jacqueline revealed how the house was securely locked up with double and even triple locks on the windows and doors but the alarm was unfortunately not switched on.

Mrs Lowry only had a substantial amount of cash in her home as she is having some work done and needed to pay a builder.

The jewellery taken was given to her by her late father and is very distinctive.

Jacqueline added that she has no doubt those who raided her mum's home timed it to coincide with when she was at church as another home in nearby Raphoe was also raided while the elderly owners were at mass in Raphoe at the same time.

It's the lowest of the low and I've no doubt they were watching my mother's movements and knew her car was away.

"Her neighbours were also away and whoever did this also knew that so I'm beginning to think it could be somebody who knew the area well and could be from the locality," she added.

Meanwhile, Donegal Gardai have issued an appeal for any sightings of a silver Mondeo car which was seen in the area.

They have also asked people to be vigilant and ensure that their homes are secured when they are attending church.

