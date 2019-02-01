NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Widespread ice and frost persist despite improving conditions

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 07:18 AM

Drivers across the country are being urged to be on the alert for icy conditions on the roads this morning.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place for the country but conditions are expected to improve today.

Rain, sleet and snow showers have fallen in parts of the country overnight.

Met Éireann Forecaster Vincent O'Shea says more ice is in store this morning.

"There is some lying snow even in some inland areas as we speak so widespread ice and frost continuing this morning," said Mr O'Shea.

"That ice and hard ground may well persist into the day especially over the midlands where there will be no thaw at all but most places will be snow-free so ice will be the issue."

According to Mr O'Shea it will be a good day overall.

"On the positive side today will be a pleasant day, it will be bright and dry virtually everywhere and winds will have eased.

"So normal temperatures would only be, at best, 2°C or 3°C it won't feel quite as cold and yesterday."

The worst affected areas will be in upland regions of Leinster and Munster as well as mountains and high hills where there will be lying snow and no thaw.

More chilly weather is expected tonight with temperatures likely to plummet to between -2°C to -6°C degrees, leading to further treacherous conditions on the roads.


