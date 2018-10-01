Widespread benefits when mothers breastfeed babies, says study

There is a substantial return from investment in breastfeeding, with mothers, babies, and wider society benefitting.

A study found that, for every €1 spent on breastfeeding groups, there is a return of €15.85.

Mum Roisin Hurley,Baby Isla Mae Hurley from Ballinhassig,Mun Lisa Burgoyne,Baby Archie from Dunmanway ,Mum Caitrina Byrne,Baby Charlie McCarthy from Killeens Pictured at the Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) Breastfeeding Support Group

It looked at the social return on investment in breastfeeding groups facilitated by public health nurses.

Last year, over half (54.5%) of mothers were breastfeeding their babies at the first public health nurse visit.

However, the percentage of babies breastfed at the three-month developmental check was 39%.

The study, partly funded by the Institute of Community Health Nursing, focused on breastfeeding groups in 11 locations.

Mothers attending felt better mentally. They developed a social network and felt reassured and supported. The mothers breastfed for longer because they were more knowledgeable and confident about breastfeeding and that it was a normal process.

Mothers attending the group were mainly aged 30 to 40 and had a college education. About one in six had not been born in Ireland.

Over 60% were first-time mothers. A further 6% had not breastfed before, although they had other children.

One of the co-authors, Sinead Hanafin, said that the return of €15.85 was considered to be substantial.

The finding from this study clearly highlights a number of benefits for everyone involved and shows a very positive impact on the health of mothers and infants from attending groups facilitated by public health nurse,” said Dr Hanafin.

“The study also shows that attendance at a breastfeeding group can result in improvements in the mental health of new mothers and can also help mothers to breastfeed for a longer period of time.”

It recommends a more systemised approach to the implementation of public health nurse-facilitated breastfeeding groups nationally to ensure equity of access for all breastfeeding mothers.

Today marks the start of National Breastfeeding Week and this year’s theme is ‘Every Breastfeed Makes a Difference,’ with more than 125 events organised from coffee mornings to support group events.

There is even a visit by breastfeeding mothers and their babies to Áras an Uachtaráin to promote the importance of breastfeeding.

The HSE’s dedicated website, breastfeeding.ie, provides information on supports available for breastfeeding mothers and their families and the authority’s Facebook page provides community support for mothers.