News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wide-spread condemnation for Verona Murphy after asylum seeker comments

Wide-spread condemnation for Verona Murphy after asylum seeker comments
Verona Murphy
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 01:24 PM

A Fine Gael by-election candidate has been accused of cynically using a vulnerable group of people to deflect from the failings of Government.

Verona Murphy, who is standing in the Wexford by-election for Fine Gael, has apologised for remarks made to three different media organisations about asylum seekers and has visited a direct provision centre in her constituency.

However, members from across the opposition have lashed out at Ms Murphy who suggested asylum seeker children as young as three years of age need to be "deprogrammed" as they may have been manipulated by ISIS.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it was a cynical move to think Ms Murphy could be "rehabilitated" by simply visiting asyulm seekers and issuing a statement apologising for her remarks.

"It is unacceptable and it does real damage to the integration process," he said.

Using the most vulnerable people who are in a place of safety as a sort of a shield to rehabilitate a candidate for a political purpose that's just not acceptable.

Sitting Fianna Fáil TD for Wexford James Brown accused Ms Murphy of targeting vulnerable asylum seekers to distract from the Government's poor record on homelessness, health and other issues.

"She's clearly campaigning on this issue of immigration now she's raised it on these three different interviews and what she's trying to do is distract from the lack of services and lack of delivery for Wexford and instead is targeting a vulnerable group in our society.

"Her comments are absolutely outrageous, they are totally wrong and the vast majority people in Wexford do not agree with them.

He added:

I would have no question about condemning it if anyone in my own party made similar comments, they are absolutely outrageous.

Social Democrat co-leader Roisin Shortall said Ms Murphy's comments were "reprehensible" and "ill-advised".

She said visiting the direct provision centre was a "cynical move".

READ MORE

Leo defends Verona Murphy despite 'wrong' and 'misinformed' comments

More on this topic

Charlie Flanagan 'blurring the lines' with two roles, Labour leader claimsCharlie Flanagan 'blurring the lines' with two roles, Labour leader claims

By-elections at right time for GreensBy-elections at right time for Greens

'I wouldn’t call for her deselection' - Tanaiste states support for under fire Wexford FG byelection candidate 'I wouldn’t call for her deselection' - Tanaiste states support for under fire Wexford FG byelection candidate

Candidates woo voters in diverse Cork North Central constituencyCandidates woo voters in diverse Cork North Central constituency


TOPIC: Byelections 2019

More in this Section

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court

Quarter of young people in Ireland suffer from severe anxietyQuarter of young people in Ireland suffer from severe anxiety

New social housing development to be unveiled in DublinNew social housing development to be unveiled in Dublin


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »