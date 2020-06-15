Wicklow solicitor suspended by court after €236k deficit in client account unearthed

A solicitor has been suspended from practising by the High Court after a Law Society investigation showed a deficit of some €236,764 on the client account of his Co Wicklow practice.

High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly also made orders, on consent, freezing accounts of Shane Allen and his practice, Allen & Associates, Mount Kennedy Town Centre, Newtownmountkennedy, and restraining him disposing of assets but with provision for him to withdraw €3,300 monthly from his personal account for living expenses.

The orders were made on Monday on the application of Nessa Bird BL, instructed by David Irwin, for the Society, who said Mr Allen had conceded it will not be possible for him to remain in practice.

Gabriel Gavigan SC, instructed by solicitor Sean Sexton, for Mr Allen, told the judge there was a large amount of agreement on many of the orders sought.

However, instead of a suspension order, Mr Allen wished to provide an undertaking not to practice or hold himself out as a solicitor, counsel said. This was for reasons including how a suspension order, rather than an undertaking to like effect, might be viewed by clients.

Ms Bird said the Society wanted a suspension order for reasons including the client account deficit arose from a dishonest handling of client funds and the need to protect both the public and reputation of the solicitors profession.

The Society had applied to the court for the suspension and other orders because of its conclusion and opinion Mr Allen was guilty of dishonesty in his practise as a solicitor, he said.

The judge said he would make the orders sought, including suspending Mr Allen from practising or holding himself out as a solicitor, plus account freezing orders and various orders aimed at procuring an orderly winding down of the solicitor's practice.

The judge said he was making a suspension order, rather than accept the undertaking offered, because, as far as the Society was concerned, there had been been dishonesty and because a court order provides clarity and, unlike an undertaking, is binding on third parties and not just on the solicitor himself.

