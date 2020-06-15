News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wicklow solicitor suspended by court after €236k deficit in client account unearthed

Wicklow solicitor suspended by court after €236k deficit in client account unearthed
File image
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 05:15 PM

A solicitor has been suspended from practising by the High Court after a Law Society investigation showed a deficit of some €236,764 on the client account of his Co Wicklow practice.

High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly also made orders, on consent, freezing accounts of Shane Allen and his practice, Allen & Associates, Mount Kennedy Town Centre, Newtownmountkennedy, and restraining him disposing of assets but with provision for him to withdraw €3,300 monthly from his personal account for living expenses.

The orders were made on Monday on the application of Nessa Bird BL, instructed by David Irwin, for the Society, who said Mr Allen had conceded it will not be possible for him to remain in practice.

Gabriel Gavigan SC, instructed by solicitor Sean Sexton, for Mr Allen, told the judge there was a large amount of agreement on many of the orders sought.

However, instead of a suspension order, Mr Allen wished to provide an undertaking not to practice or hold himself out as a solicitor, counsel said. This was for reasons including how a suspension order, rather than an undertaking to like effect, might be viewed by clients.

Ms Bird said the Society wanted a suspension order for reasons including the client account deficit arose from a dishonest handling of client funds and the need to protect both the public and reputation of the solicitors profession.

READ MORE

Tipperary man, 75, jailed for 20 years for rape of sister and seven daughters
In his ruling, Mr Justice Kelly said the client account deficit was identified following an investigation by a chartered accountant for the Society. There should never be a deficit on a client account and he was sure that Mr Allen, who was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in 1977, “well knew that”, the judge said.

The Society had applied to the court for the suspension and other orders because of its conclusion and opinion Mr Allen was guilty of dishonesty in his practise as a solicitor, he said.

The judge said he would make the orders sought, including suspending Mr Allen from practising or holding himself out as a solicitor, plus account freezing orders and various orders aimed at procuring an orderly winding down of the solicitor's practice.

The judge said he was making a suspension order, rather than accept the undertaking offered, because, as far as the Society was concerned, there had been been dishonesty and because a court order provides clarity and, unlike an undertaking, is binding on third parties and not just on the solicitor himself.

READ MORE

Sexual abuse victims ask: were they less protected because they were Travellers?
Retiring The judge, who retires from Wednesday, dealt with Solicitors Act matters for the last time on Monday.

Counsel and solicitors involved in the list thanked him for the manner in which he had dealt with it over years and wished him a happy retirement. Mr Gavigan and Ms Bird told the judge he applied exacting standards but had dealt with matters, not just with efficiency but also "kindness and compassion".

Mr Irwin told the judge he had a "first class legal mind" and compassion and Mr Sexton said he had shown "enormous generosity, patience and understanding" in some difficult cases in the list.

Thanking the lawyers, the judge said, where people work hard over years to become solicitors and then find themselves in difficulty, that is "a tragedy" and Mr Sexton deserved thanks for his work in many upsetting cases, including a recent one involving the suicide of a solicitor.

READ MORE

Victim of man convicted of raping 7 daughters and sister didn't know what a Christmas present was, court hears

More on this topic

Press Up group sues insurers over alleged refusal to honour business interruption claimPress Up group sues insurers over alleged refusal to honour business interruption claim

Cork man jailed for 'humiliating and degrading' sexual assault of fellow homeless man on the streetCork man jailed for 'humiliating and degrading' sexual assault of fellow homeless man on the street

Sexual abuse victims ask: were they less protected because they were Travellers?Sexual abuse victims ask: were they less protected because they were Travellers?

Action over passport renewal for Irish-born child of suspected ISIS fighter resolved, court hearsAction over passport renewal for Irish-born child of suspected ISIS fighter resolved, court hears

CourtsWicklowLaw SocietyTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Referrals to Tusla at highest level in five yearsReferrals to Tusla at highest level in five years

Leo Varadkar to hold Tánaiste position with 'enhanced role' for Eamon RyanLeo Varadkar to hold Tánaiste position with 'enhanced role' for Eamon Ryan

James Joyce app allows you to access Dublin in the early 1900sJames Joyce app allows you to access Dublin in the early 1900s

Coronavirus: Principals want info on how schools can safely reopenCoronavirus: Principals want info on how schools can safely reopen


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »