Wicklow primary school to introduce gender-neutral uniform

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 06:57 AM

A new gender-neutral school uniform policy is being introduced in a primary school in Wicklow.

The move, by St Brigid's National School in Greystones, means boys would be allowed to wear skirts and girls to wear trousers.

Up to now, the policy at St Brigid's National School meant girls wore a green tartan school pinafore, while boys wore grey trousers and a green jumper.

However, under new plans, as reported by the Irish Times, boys will now be able to wear skirts and girls will be able to wear trousers.

The change in policy will come into effect from next September.

Boys and girls toilets at the school are also set to be replaced with gender-neutral versions.

The school said they are aiming to make children with gender-identity issues feel happy and accepted at school.

