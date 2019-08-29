News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wicklow primary school bans the use of smartphones

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 09:26 AM

A primary school in Co Wicklow has banned the use of smartphones.

St Cronan's in Bray carried out a survey in June and 91.2% of parents voted for the ban.

Basic mobile phones for calls and texts are allowed but must be switched off at all times.

The school's principal, Maeve Tierney, says there are many reasons why the decision was made.

"We have had to deal with issues of cyberbullying, we have children accessing inappropriate material, material with adult content," said Ms Tierney.

"We have children engaging in very risky behaviour online as well.

"This is an issue. It's an issue for schools, it's an issue parents.

"It's an issue for schools right across the country."

The ban comes as thousands of children go back to school today.

