News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugs

Wicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugs
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 07:02 AM

An Irish man who was extradited to the US has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for his role in operating the Silk Road website.

31-year-old Gary Davis from Kilpedder in Wicklow had pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy in October last year.

Silk Road was an online black market for illegal drugs and other goods.

During its operation from 2011 to 2013, the website was used by thousands of drug dealers and other unlawful vendors to distribute more than $200m worth of illegal drugs.

Gary Davis who went by the alias 'Libertas' served as a forum moderator and site administrator for the website and was paid a weekly salary.

Mr Davis was arrested in Ireland in January 2014 and later extradited to the United States.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics the following October.

In Manhattan Federal Court yesterday, he was sentenced to 78 months in prison, which is six-and-a-half years.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and fined $25,000.

READ MORE

Courts see massive rise in child pornography cases in three years

More on this topic

Trump hits out at Sweden after rapper ASAP Rocky charged with assaultTrump hits out at Sweden after rapper ASAP Rocky charged with assault

Pressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack LeachPressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack Leach

'This will put vulnerable lives at risk,' says charity after supervised injection facility refused in Dublin'This will put vulnerable lives at risk,' says charity after supervised injection facility refused in Dublin

Testosterone key to boosting sex drive in post-menopausal women, study suggestsTestosterone key to boosting sex drive in post-menopausal women, study suggests

court

More in this Section

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticismVaradkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raidGardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid

Gardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands PrisonGardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands Prison

Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »