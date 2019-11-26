News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Why not join a boxing club?' says judge as he jails 'bare-knuckle' fight man

Anthony Kelly. Pic from video of fight which took place on August 5, 2018.
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 04:09 PM

A judge has told a west Clare man who knocked out another man in an organised "bare-knuckle" fight uploaded to Facebook and Youtube to join a boxing club.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys told a former Munster boxing champion, Anthony Kelly (aged 40) of Place de Plouzane, Kilrush: “If you want to get into combat in the future why not join a boxing club which you were a member of at some stage?”

In the daylight fight on the Cappa Rd at Kilrush, Mr Kelly knocked out Alan Clohessy (aged 29) of Willow Green, Kilrush on August 5, 2018.

Both men pleaded guilty to affray and Judge Keys said that what occurred “is not only frowned upon, it is dangerous”.

Judge Keys said: “I can’t understand why the parties couldn’t wear boxing gloves.”

Judge Keys imposed a three-month suspended prison term on Mr Clohessy and imposed a two-month prison term on Mr Kelly and backdated the sentence to October 29 when he went into custody.

Counsel for Mr Kelly, Brian McInerney BL described what occurred on the date as “a non-cage fighting mixed martial arts type enterprise”.

Mr McInerney stated that the two men shook hands the following day.

In evidence, Detective Garda Conor Flaherty said that while on mobile patrol he observed a bare-chested Alan Clohessy with his hands taped engaged in a fistfight with a bare-chested Mr Kelly in a field in Cappagh, Kilrush.

He said that the fight was taking place in a field in Kilrush where there were 20 to 30 males looking on.

Det. Flaherty said that the fight was being filmed and later uploaded to social media.

Det. Flaherty said: “Both males were throwing punches at each other and a number of spectators blocked my way onto Cappa Road."

He added that after the fight was over, he saw Mr Kelly leaving the field and Mr Clohessy appeared to be unconscious in the field.

Mr McInerney stated that this was an organised fight where there was a large gentleman present who was a referee while there was also a water basin and sponge on hand for the fighters.

Counsel for Mr Clohessy, Patrick Whyms BL said that what occurred was “a very stupid enterprise”.

