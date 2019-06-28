News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Why are you waiting so long?': Cervical cancer survivor frustrated with wait for audit results

Lorraine Walsh
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 02:48 PM

The HSE says the results of an independent audit of women's cervical smears will be delivered in an honest and compassionate manner.

There is mounting frustration amongst cervical cancer survivors awaiting the results of the Expert Panel review.

They are due to be issued with individual reports in September which may indicate whether their cancer was preventable, or if they would have benefitted from earlier intervention.

Over 1,000 women consented to the audit since last year but it is still not known how they will be informed.

Lorraine Walsh from the group 221+ wants the team leading the review to consult with the women now.

"They have said that they are going to communicate one month prior to the disclosure process, I'm saying to them why are you waiting so long?" said Ms Walsh.

Why not do it now? Why not explain to the women what they can expect to be told and how they are going to be told and when they are going to be told?

"People just want to know. It's so unfair to be sitting at home and the only place that you're actually getting information is through the press."

Ms Walsh also said that the women should be asked how they want to receive the news.

"It's not a 'one size fits all' and it's about empowering women to say 'I can decide how I would like to be communicated to in the way that I feel is most appropriate for me'," said Ms Walsh.

"This is just taking on board what happened last year and how upsetting these meetings were for people in the 221 group.

"It's trying to learn from that."

READ MORE

Murphy: Tourism economy shouldn't be put above needs of people in emergency accommodation

More on this topic

CervicalCheck group welcomes Cabinet decision approving tribunal

Women affected by CervicalCheck scandal to receive €20,000 each

Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

Cabinet to consider tribunal for CervicalCheck women

CervicalCheckTOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Former Seanad leader says John Deasy should consider stepping down

Construction workers protest against 'bogus' self-employment

Man attacked in Cork as family mourns death of young mum

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »