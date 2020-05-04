The Labour Party says people need to be given clear advice on the use of face coverings before May 18.

The Taoiseach has indicated that the use of cloth masks would be recommended in shops and on public transport from then on.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says we can't rely on getting them from overseas.

He says if they're going to be made in Ireland, textile companies need to be given a head-start.

"Government Ministers who are claiming once again to be making all the decisions, need now to give the public clear guidance on mask use, and whether people will need to wear masks when out and about as restrictions are relaxed over the coming weeks," Mr Kelly said.

"It is essential that any guidance and rules ensures that supply won't be impacted for healthcare professionals.

Citing the Taoiseach's comments on the Late Late Show on Friday night where he said masks would be recommended after May 18, the new Labour Party leader said: "We now need clear guidelines and clarity on how masks will be provided to enough people as there will likely be supply shortages.

And if masks will be needed in three weeks, why are they not needed now?

"We know masks have some preventative role, but are not absolute, but if it helps us get back to some normality, then they are definitely needed.