Whole litters of kittens sought for use as bait for dog fights

Whole litters of kittens are being sought as bait for dog fights in Munster and other counties, according to a Kerry animal rescue organisation.

The team at Kingdom Cat & Dog Rescue, which is based in Kenmare, says it believes people involved in staging dog fights (which are illegal) in counties including Kerry, Cork and Limerick, as well as Dublin and other parts of Ireland, are using small animals to “blood” the hounds – which in turn are mistreated.

“Not only kittens, but calves, goat kids, lambs and other small animals are used as bait to blood the hounds and make them aggressive,” Sabine Batternay of Kingdom Cat & Dog Rescue told the Irish Examiner.

“But cats would have a bit of fight in them and that’s why they like using them.” Two calls from people seeking large numbers of kittens in recent weeks immediately aroused the suspicion of Sabine and her colleague Jackie Garwood of the rescue team. “We have had calls from people who want to adopt multiple kittens, sometimes a whole litter, it is terrible. Two enquiries in particular in the past few weeks made us extremely suspicious. Nobody wants 10 kittens!” said Sabine.

Both Sabine and Jackie have 30 years’ experience in animal rescue and were alarmed at the calls. “One person said, ‘I will take them all, the mother and the lot.’ It put a knot in my stomach,” said Sabine.

People often give away kittens “gladly, thinking they are going to a good home”, she added. “But you have to be extremely careful.

If in doubt, ask for ID. Also, because we deliver the kittens to their new home we do a home check -- we do the same with our puppies or dogs, people can’t just pick up the animal form us.

Kingdom Cat & Dog Rescue has also shared a post on Facebook this week warning people about such enquiries and have also been in touch with people who advertise their kittens.

The Facebook post shows two kittens with their faces painted in permanent marker.

“This is what can happen when kittens are given for free or in the hands of the wrong people. Each one painted a colour with permanent markers and used as bait for dog fights. People bet on the colour of the cat who will survive the longest,” it states.

The post adds: “It is kitten season so these sick people are out collecting them now.

“Only by all of us discouraging free adoptions by anyone or any organisation can we make a dent in this problem,” added Sabine.

The Kerry rescue organisation has also noticed a surge in demand for dogs. This is in part due to a surge in prices of what the organisation describes as “backstreet breeders”. “We get10 to 15 calls a day people wanting specific breeds of dogs,” said Jackie Garwood of Kingdom Cat & Dog Rescue.

And the Covid-19 climate has made itself felt, with the rescue team already dealing with what Jackie describes as “pandem pups”. “With people going back to work, this is becoming a problem…we have already had some surrendered ‘pandem pups’,” she said.

On her way on Wednesday morning to rescue 20 kittens in a Tralee estate, Sabine added: “Please make sure to neuter dogs and cats so you don’t have unwanted kittens and puppies.”