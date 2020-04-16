News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
WHO chief thanks Ireland for increasing funding to aid global Covid-19 response

By Press Association
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 03:33 PM

The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Tánaiste Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO.

Mr Coveney said the state will donate €9.5m to help with the global response to Covid-19.

He highlighted Ireland’s support for the UN health agency, saying “so many countries rely on UN expertise and capacity to save lives”.

Harris calls on Europe to fully support WHO after Trump halts funding

In response, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “Huge thanks to Tanaiste Simon Coveney and the people of Ireland for your continuous support to the WHO and for your increased contribution for 2020 to €9.5m. Together against Covid19! Together, for a healthier, safer world!”

On Tuesday, the US suspended its funding to the WHO – pending a review.

President Donald Trump claimed the organisation failed in its basic duty to “adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion”.

Mr Coveney described the move as “an indefensible decision”.

