WHO advises 'slow and staggered way' best method for lifting Covid-19 restrictions

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said restrictions should be lifted in a "slow and staggered way".

It comes as calls continue for Ireland to hasten its phased reopening plan, due to the low number of new cases.

Fianna Fáil's justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said that the government needs to take "a calculated risk" and to start easing some of the Covid-19 restrictions.

It was never the intention of lockdown to stop people getting sick or catching the virus, it was so hospitals and ICUs would not be overwhelmed, said Mr O’Callaghan.

But infectious diseases specialist Maria Van Kerkhove, from the WHO, says lockdowns should be lifted gradually.

She said: "What we are learning from all countries that are starting to initiate the lifting of these measures is that they need to be done in a slow and staggered way.

"The ones that can do this well, the ones that are teaching us, they have the public health infrastructure in place.

"What they are able to do is quickly identify cases."