News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

White paper on replacing direct provision to be drafted by end of 2020

White paper on replacing direct provision to be drafted by end of 2020
Roderic O'Gorman outside Leinster House. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 03:00 PM

A white paper on replacing direct provision will be drafted by the end of the year, according to the Minister for Equality.

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to discuss Covid-19 and the multi-billion euro stimulus package planned for the economy.

Ministers have been meeting their Department officials this morning as work begins after their appointments on Saturday.

On the way into the Cabinet meeting, Roderic O'Gorman said there will be progress on figuring out how to replace direct provision.

He said: “Within the programme for government, the approach to this is drafting a white paper which will be drafted by the end of this year.

“The report of the Day Commission will feed into that and will influence that white paper.” 

The Day Commission, headed by Dr Catherine Day, will advise on the development of a long-term approach to direct provision.

Set up by the previous government, an early briefing note said that direct provision requires root and branch reform.

Mr O'Gorman added that what the white paper will do “is give us the vision of what the new system for accommodating people who are in the international process here in Ireland will look like, but will also show us how we move to that particular model.”

READ MORE

Man who raped goddaughter is jailed for nine years

More on this topic

New manager appointed to controversial Caherciveen direct provision centreNew manager appointed to controversial Caherciveen direct provision centre

Limerick-based support group: There are better alternatives than Direct ProvisionLimerick-based support group: There are better alternatives than Direct Provision

Michael Clifford: Two major issues lie at heart of Covid-19 outbreak in Kerry direct provision centreMichael Clifford: Two major issues lie at heart of Covid-19 outbreak in Kerry direct provision centre

'No major issues' at Co Clare Direct Provision centre'No major issues' at Co Clare Direct Provision centre

TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Inquiry into data gathered for child benefit applicationsInquiry into data gathered for child benefit applications

Killarney mayor: Tourism deserves its own ministerKillarney mayor: Tourism deserves its own minister

One death, three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in IrelandOne death, three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

Woman injured after shooting in BallymunWoman injured after shooting in Ballymun


Lifestyle

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for this weekend.Monday's TV Highlights: Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary and Inside Ireland's Covid Battle

Schedules are filling up rapidly as lockdown eases, says Des O'SullivanGame of catch-up has begun in the world of Irish art and antiques

This year's celebrations of Pride will be restricted by Covid-19 safety rules, but the activities will be spectacular nonetheless, reports Sandra O'ConnellPride 2020: "We're expanding on what St Patrick did and putting a rainbow on it"

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »