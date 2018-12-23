NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

White Christmas? Not this year, says Met Éireann

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 09:36 PM
By Niall Murray

Santa will need his headlights in full working order when he arrives in Ireland as the country prepares for more of a grey than a white Christmas.

The expectation is that temperatures around two or three degrees in the north of the country will be the lowest on Christmas night. They should reach seven to 11 degrees nationally by morning, as households rise early to unwrap whatever the man in red has delivered.

This may also be good news for those planning to take on a Christmas morning swim or run.

It is expected to be dry but mainly cloudy during the rest of a mild Christmas Day as Met Éireann predicts 10 to 12 degrees, although the moderate southerly winds could get a bit fresher on west coasts.

Businesses and bargain-hunters should be pleased to know that the mild weather is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week as sales begin. 

St Stephen’s Day is forecast to be dry but still cloudy and misty, with rain expected only in the north west, and temperatures similar to those of the Christmas Day.

READ MORE: Listowel Arms hotel reopens following closure over alleged fire breaches

“It will continue mainly dry on Thursday and Friday with just the chance of some rain or drizzle. A little sunshine may break through,” the Met Éireann national outlook stated this afternoon.

But for those still with some presents or other Christmas shopping to buy today, rainwear is advisable for those heading out in areas outside the east and north east, where it is expected to be mostly dry. All other areas can expect some patchy rain and drizzle at times, in temperatures between seven and 11 degrees in southern areas, but a few degrees colder further north.


KEYWORDS

ChristmasWeather

Related Articles

Moment of Zen: Take a look at the Lough at Christmas

Direct Provision gift appeal ‘brings out best in people’

Watch these heartwarming Christmas reunions from around the country

These were the scenes at Cork Airport as people return home for Christmas

More in this Section

HSE launches website with information on abortion services

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Latest: Man dies after apparent gangland shooting in Dublin

Sinn Féin suffer 6% drop in support in latest opinion poll


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »