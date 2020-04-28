Which restrictions, if any, will be eased?

The Government is expected to decide whether current restrictions will be extended from Tuesday, May 5, or if a phased reopening of some businesses and services could begin next week.

Cocooning

Cocooning was one of the most extreme measures put in place as part of the lockdown, asking all over 70s and vulnerable people to remain in their home. This week, Alone said people are becoming more distressed by the impact of cocooning.

Will it be lifted?

It is understood there are discussions about easing cocooning requirements and permitting older people to go outside for a walk for a few hours per day. This may still involve some restrictions, such as limiting direct contact with other people or perhaps requiring people to wear masks, but health officials have acknowledged the toll cocooning has had on society since it was introduced on March 27.

2km distance limits:

A DCU survey published on Monday identified the removal of the 2km distance limit as the number one priority for respondents. It is designed to keep people within their locality to prevent the spread of the virus and refers to the radius limit on exercise. People can travel beyond this limit for groceries, for example.

Will it be lifted?

There is an expectation that 2km may become 5km. In practical terms, this means people will be able to exercise a little further away from their homes but it should still limit the number of people travelling to beaches or beauty spots, for example. Large numbers congregating at these types of locations remains a concern when it comes to spreading the virus so keeping them as low as practically possible is crucial.

Easing this restriction is likely to be piecemeal — 2km to 5km or 10km — but if there is no significant increase in cases thereafter, it may be extended further again.

Gatherings:

The same DCU survey identified the ban on small group gatherings as the second most pressing issue for most people.

Will it be lifted?

For now, it looks unlikely that socialising with people from other households will be encouraged, while mass gatherings are entirely off the table. The government has told local authorities not to give licences for events of more than 5,000 people and smaller events will be subject to restrictive social distancing measures, meaning they look quite unlikely in the short-term too.

Visiting family members:

Currently, this is off the table due to the 2km distance limit and restrictions on small gatherings. There is a lot of will for it to change, though.

Will it be lifted?

Possibly. There is interest in the New Zealand ‘bubble’ model where people are allowed to visit people within the same family grouping, provided they adhere to other requirements, such as social distancing. The idea is that the immediate circle of people you can interact with is larger, but still controlled — it is extended to parents or grandparents, but not beyond that to friends or work colleagues, for example.

Schools:

Home-schooling is proving a pressure point for parents and students alike. There is a growing appetite from senior government figures to reopen schools, at least on certain days. Any such steps are likely to be focused on specific year groups, such as exam classes or the youngest students.

Will it be lifted?

The Leaving Cert is set for July 29 at present and the Education Minister wants students in class before then. Health Minister Simon Harris flagged that the return of primary schools is being considered, though it would be on certain days and subject to social distancing measures. Some European countries, including Denmark and Norway, have partially reopened schools already.

Re-opening shops:

Essential outlets, like supermarkets and pharmacies, have continued to operate, albeit with social distancing and other measures introduced. The expectation is growing that this will now be extended.

Will it be lifted?

Government figures are in favour of opening non-essential businesses which can easily introduce physical distancing measures. Garden centres and hardware stores are chief among these. Already several other countries have taken similar steps, with Germany opening car dealerships and bookshops last week, and Italy now taking steps to do the same. The determining factor in which shops can open will be how easy it is to introduce physical distancing and how easy it is to protect staff.

Construction sites:

This has been a controversial point to date as it was initially unclear whether sites should close as they are considered low-risk due to the nature of the work and the prevalence of PPE in the workforce. Many are also considered essential, such as housing and major infrastructure projects.

Will it be lifted?

Almost certainly — the government has already allowed a number of social housing construction projects to re-commence. Since the government ordered a shutdown, lobby groups have mapped out plans for reopening construction sites, such as staggered working hours and physically distanced sites. These measures will be taken on board and, if implemented, construction sites will reopen, subject to Health & Safety Authority inspections.

Sports:

Group activities are off the table but solo sports may be set for a return.

Will it be lifted?

Yes and no. The likelihood is the government could map out plans for low-risk sports, such as golf and tennis, but others, like football, hurling, rugby or soccer, will remain off the table. Anything with close-contact is simply not viable at present.

Authorities are aware, too. GAA chiefs have dismissed suggestions they are planning a summer return, instead suggesting this year’s championships will likely run into 2021.

Internationally, there is no consensus here. Belgium and the Netherlands have cancelled their soccer seasons, for example, but Germany is planning a return by the end of May, albeit one dependent on extensive testing and empty stadiums.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs:

Lobbyists warn nine out of 10 restaurants will permanently close in the coming months if they can’t reopen in some shape or form, and pubs have painted similarly bleak scenes for their industry. They have been damaged beyond repair in many instances, though the takeaway option has proven a lifeline for a limited few.

There are numerous calls for 0% Vat rates, the elimination of other charges for utilities and the establishment of supports to save jobs, pay rents and more, and without this level of bailout, many premises won’t reopen.

Will it be lifted?

It won’t be a case of flicking a switch and reactivating the sector. Restaurants may be in a position to reopen if they can implement social distancing for customers and staff, while cafés, fast food outlets and, indeed, many restaurants may be able to operate as takeaways too. But will it be profitable for many to partially reopen? Probably not, and that is where the difficulties come in.

As for pubs, it is very difficult to see how they can reopen. Social distancing didn’t work when it was tried in some outlets before St Patrick’s Day and, again, can they make money if they partially reopen?

International flights:

A limited number of international flights for essential travel are still operating. It seems unlikely that we will see a return to jam-packed flight schedules at our airports any time soon, though.

Will it be lifted?

The sector will need to make radical changes for people to feel safe. In all likelihood, distance limits could be a factor to consider for the coming months, even if extended, and that could put the brakes on overseas travel. There is also the consideration that many countries may not be keen to welcome vast swathes of international travellers, either.