Which is the best day for a walk? Here's your three-day Christmas weather forecast

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 03:37 PM

Those dreaming of a white Christmas will have to wait another 12 months at least, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster is predicting a mix of mild, wet and windy weather over the next few days. On the plus side, and though it's a mixed bag, there are no signs of a major weather event on the horizon.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Today will stay mainly dry with varying levels of cloud, and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be between 5C and 9C, with light winds.

Tonight will be cold and clear with temperatures falling as low as -2C in some parts. There will be a widespread frost, according to Met Éireann, with some foggy patches.

CHRISTMAS DAY

The morning looks like the best slot to get out in the open air - Christmas Day will start cold and frosty with clear skies. It will be mainly dry all day, with some early, hazy sunshine.

Cloud will build later on, with winds strengthening by evening. Highest temperatures will be between 4C and 9C.

It will turn wet and windy on Christmas night, with outbreaks of rain extending northwards across the country, with strong winds. Rain will clear to showers later in the night.

ST STEPHEN'S DAY

Hope you got your walk in on Christmas Day - St Stephen's Day will be damp and blustery with showers and the risk of gales on Atlantic coasts. The east of the country will have the best of the weather.

Maximum daytime temperatures will be between 8C and 12C. It will be mild overnight with further outbreaks of rain.

Frosty conditions

Last-minute Christmas commuters are being urged to be wary of frosty conditions this evening and tonight.

Cathal Nolan, from the Midland Weather Channel, said drivers need to take care warning: "We expect a predominantly dry picture as we go into this evening.

"As skies clear tonight, we expect to see frost in some places as temperatures fall back to -1C or -2C, leading to a risk of some icy stretches on any untreated surfaces. That's something to bear in mind if travelling later on this evening and tonight."

