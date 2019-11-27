News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner
File image of Drew Harris
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 06:53 PM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was not able to give a commitment that 41 homicide investigations subject to a detailed internal review complied with European human rights obligations.

Speaking at a public meeting of the Policing Authority, he said that would be for a tribunal to judge, but admitted that some of the failings in the investigations would be viewed “pretty dimly” in some venues.

The commissioner was being questioned on the findings of a final report of a review into the classification and investigation of 41 homicides, which resulted in 12 cases being reclassified upwards as homicides.

The Homicide Investigation Review Team identified a list of “investigative failings” including exhibits not being securely stored, statements not being taken or not taken in a timely manner and new lines of inquiry not followed up.

But the team found that none of the failings compromised the outcome of the garda investigations.

The Authority praised the review, led by Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton, for its diligence and professionalism.

Member Bob Collins said the final report was “very reassuring and frank”, but did express concern about the “prevalence” of the issues it found.

READ MORE

Charity says 72 hour window to check online gambler's age should be scrapped

Fellow member Paul Mageean said that the failings identified had echoed criticisms of the European Court of Human Rights in cases where they had found states in violation of Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights – relating to obligations to protect people’s right to life.

Asked was he satisfied the 41 investigations were compliant with Article 2, Commissioner Harris said: “I’m not sure I’m qualified to make that determination.” He said they had taken the investigations as far as they could and that failings had been identified and were being rectified.

He said only a tribunal could make the determination, but added there were concerns identified that “would probably be looked at pretty dimly in some venues”.

Asked by Mr Collins if the failings identified raised concerns that they might be replicated in other crime investigations, the commissioner said they did.

Chair Josephine Feehily said the review team had found the investigative issues had continued into 2019, prompting the commissioner to say the organisation had to “lift our performance”.

Regarding a separate controversy – of 3,500 juvenile offenders escaping prosecution in relation to crimes involving 2,500 victims – the authority heard that of the 3,500 gardaí initially facing possible disciplinary sanction, the bulk of them were found to have not breached any disciplinary regulations.

READ MORE

'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack

An analysis found that in three-quarters of the cases, gardaí were not disciplined as the failings were “systemic” and were not the fault of an individual.

Some 644 gardaí have been disciplined for minor breaches and 55 for less serious breaches, a total of 699. A further 790 cases are still being assessed.

In her last public meeting, Ms Feehily again raised the issue of a lack of gardaí trained to drive in “blue light” responses, saying this was a “serious organisational risk” for the organisation.

Assistant Commissioner Dave Sheahan said there are around 3,000 gardaí waiting to be trained.

READ MORE

C&D Foods keep injunctions in place against two protestors connected to summer’s beef protests

More on this topic

Garda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in IrelandGarda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in Ireland

Around 3,000 gardaí unable to drive patrol carsAround 3,000 gardaí unable to drive patrol cars

Gardaí investigating alleged incident at Co Kildare schoolGardaí investigating alleged incident at Co Kildare school

Four arrested in connection with Kildare incident which left man hospitalisedFour arrested in connection with Kildare incident which left man hospitalised


GardaiTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Councillors set to get €8,000 pay riseCouncillors set to get €8,000 pay rise

Eoghan Murphy to face no confidence motionEoghan Murphy to face no confidence motion

Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7

Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeawayMan arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway


Lifestyle

The World’s Big Sleep Out, at Trinity College on December 7, will be held in solidarity with people who live on the streets and to raise awareness, Dame Louise Casey tells Helen O’CallaghanThe World’s Big Sleep Out is awakening the world to plight of rough sleepers

Des O’Sullivan sees what’s on offer at an auction in Sixmilebridge.Cinderella style carriage used to ferry Miss Ireland contestants up for auction

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

In his latest book, Michael Rosen aims to encourage all of us to go on playing in whatever way we do, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Michael Rosen on why we should go on playing in whatever way we do

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »