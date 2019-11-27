Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was not able to give a commitment that 41 homicide investigations subject to a detailed internal review complied with European human rights obligations.

Speaking at a public meeting of the Policing Authority, he said that would be for a tribunal to judge, but admitted that some of the failings in the investigations would be viewed “pretty dimly” in some venues.

The commissioner was being questioned on the findings of a final report of a review into the classification and investigation of 41 homicides, which resulted in 12 cases being reclassified upwards as homicides.

The Homicide Investigation Review Team identified a list of “investigative failings” including exhibits not being securely stored, statements not being taken or not taken in a timely manner and new lines of inquiry not followed up.

But the team found that none of the failings compromised the outcome of the garda investigations.

The Authority praised the review, led by Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton, for its diligence and professionalism.

Member Bob Collins said the final report was “very reassuring and frank”, but did express concern about the “prevalence” of the issues it found.

Fellow member Paul Mageean said that the failings identified had echoed criticisms of the European Court of Human Rights in cases where they had found states in violation of Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights – relating to obligations to protect people’s right to life.

Asked was he satisfied the 41 investigations were compliant with Article 2, Commissioner Harris said: “I’m not sure I’m qualified to make that determination.” He said they had taken the investigations as far as they could and that failings had been identified and were being rectified.

He said only a tribunal could make the determination, but added there were concerns identified that “would probably be looked at pretty dimly in some venues”.

Asked by Mr Collins if the failings identified raised concerns that they might be replicated in other crime investigations, the commissioner said they did.

Chair Josephine Feehily said the review team had found the investigative issues had continued into 2019, prompting the commissioner to say the organisation had to “lift our performance”.

Regarding a separate controversy – of 3,500 juvenile offenders escaping prosecution in relation to crimes involving 2,500 victims – the authority heard that of the 3,500 gardaí initially facing possible disciplinary sanction, the bulk of them were found to have not breached any disciplinary regulations.

An analysis found that in three-quarters of the cases, gardaí were not disciplined as the failings were “systemic” and were not the fault of an individual.

Some 644 gardaí have been disciplined for minor breaches and 55 for less serious breaches, a total of 699. A further 790 cases are still being assessed.

In her last public meeting, Ms Feehily again raised the issue of a lack of gardaí trained to drive in “blue light” responses, saying this was a “serious organisational risk” for the organisation.

Assistant Commissioner Dave Sheahan said there are around 3,000 gardaí waiting to be trained.