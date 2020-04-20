News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Where there's a will there's way for Glanmire solicitors

Where there's a will there's way for Glanmire solicitors
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 02:19 PM

A solicitors’ practice has come up with an online way for people to make a will and is calling on the government to make it easier for other legal transactions to be carried out in the same fashion.

O’Dowd Solicitors, based in Glanmire, Co Cork, created the online system because it was proving difficult to hold consultations with clients due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mícheál O’Dowd, who is in charge of the business, said making a will would normally involve two face-to-face meetings with clients to discuss their situation and requirements - the first to take instructions and the second to witness the will and complete the job.

“Over the past few weeks we tried substituting these meetings by taking instructions over the phone and via other communications methods, but we found they were ineffective," he explained.

The online service allows us to collect enough information at the outset that we can have a short productive consultation over the phone and get the will prepared. It is quick, effective and the feedback from clients so far has been great.

However, there are still issues to overcome.

While instructions can be taken for making a will online, the actual execution of the document must be done on paper. For a will to be valid it has to be signed by the person making it and also by two independent witnesses. 

Typically this is done in front of a solicitor and another person in the one room.

READ MORE

Leo Varadkar: Ireland going 'above and beyond' in Covid-19 fight

“In some cases, we have had to go out and socially space while for instance this is done on the bonnet of a car," Mr O’’Dowd said.

"The other alternative is to post out the will and two independent witnesses, who are not beneficiaries in the will, can sign with the testator (the person making the will) online and we then follow up to ensure the bona fides of this."

He said the online service at www.odowd.ie comes with a full set of instructions on how to use it and the dos and don’ts on making a will.

He said the Electronic Commerce Act 2000 needs to be widened so that more legal transactions can be signed-off online. At present, the signing of certain legal documents, including wills, is expressly excluded from the framework governing electronic signatures.

“While the technology was not there 20 years ago, it is now, particularly due to the work of the Revenue Commissioners,” Mr O’Dowd said.

READ MORE

Mother weeps after truck driver whose careless driving caused death of toddler is fined

More on this topic

Man, 20s, arrested after failing to stop for gardaí at Cork coronavirus checkpointMan, 20s, arrested after failing to stop for gardaí at Cork coronavirus checkpoint

Service has no funds for air ambulanceService has no funds for air ambulance

Gardaí investigating damaged pavements in Cork cityGardaí investigating damaged pavements in Cork city

Cork street pavements dug up and filled with flowers in bizarre actCork street pavements dug up and filled with flowers in bizarre act


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Local authority meetings on hold as legality of online meetings examinedLocal authority meetings on hold as legality of online meetings examined

Fr Ray on the challenges of lockdown: 'I had to get the list of the 10 people to come to the funeral'Fr Ray on the challenges of lockdown: 'I had to get the list of the 10 people to come to the funeral'

Up to 60k nursing home patients and staff to be tested for Covid-19Up to 60k nursing home patients and staff to be tested for Covid-19

Dublin medic appeals to public for donations of protective gownsDublin medic appeals to public for donations of protective gowns


Lifestyle

Video calls are helping millions of families stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.Here are 10 ways to make family video chats more entertaining

Dáithí O' Sé's fitness challenge and a peek into the Limerick town with 16 barbers and hairdressers are among today's top picks.Monday's TV Highlights: A peek into the Limerick town with 16 barbers and hairdressers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »