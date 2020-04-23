'Where have all the other illnesses gone?' Public reminded GPs still available

The president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Mary Favier has cautioned that any lifting of restrictions should be gradual, but in the meantime, anyone who is unwell should call their GP.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Favier said that any changes in testing criteria should not change whether people visit their GP or not.

“We’re here, we have the capacity, we can see you.”

Dr Favier said that GPs are very careful and their premises have “very good Covid control” as do hospitals where there are specific pathways for patients, with separate clearly defined areas for Covid-19 patients.

While GP referrals for testing are “quite low now,” she said, GPs are still encouraging anyone who feels they might have the virus to call their GP, who can give advice and assess symptoms.

GPs are concerned that patients with conditions such as chest pains, stroke, breast lumps are not attending their GP because of their fear of contracting Covid-19.

Dr Favier said she had not had to refer a patient to have a breast lump checked in some time, nor had she seen any patients suffering the symptoms of a heart attack or a stroke.

I haven't seen a breast lump or people with chest pains, I had a man who was afraid to ring despite stroke symptoms.

“Where have all the other illnesses gone?"

Older patients who are cocooning should still call their GP if they feel unwell, she said.

Any changes in restrictions should e gradual, she said. “It will improve in time.”