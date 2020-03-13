'When he is good he is excellent, when he is bad he is horrid': Crosshaven man's sentence delayed

A Crosshaven men with numerous convictions for drunken behaviour is continuing in alcohol treatment, his solicitor said today.

Francis Kearns of Middle Road, Crosshaven, Co Cork, had sentencing in his multiple public order cases adjourned until today at Cork District Court.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was continuing in treatment.

Because of changes made as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Judge Olann Kelleher, remanded the accused on bail for a relatively lengthy period. Sentencing was put back until June 12 at Cork District Court.

53-year-old Kearns faces sentencing arising out of several different drunken disturbances, mainly around the Crosshaven and Carrigaline areas.

The charges on which he pleaded guilty include counts of being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others at Crosshaven Road on June 1, June 15 and June 22, and on July 2 2019, at The Square in Crosshaven on June 16, at Middle Road, Crosshaven, on June 12 and on Main Street, Carrigaline on July 22.

As well as these drunken incidents he caused drunken disturbances at St. Augustine’s Church on Grand Parade in Cork City last August 2 and at the Gaelic Bar, Strand Road, Carrigaline, on July 29.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said previously in respect of the accused that that as well as the nuisance caused to members of the public the person caused most damage by the behaviour was the defendant himself.

Mr Kelleher said it is always drunken shouting and roaring and never violence.

“It has never ever come to blows. He is a big, gentle giant in that respect.

“When he is good he is excellent, when he is bad he is horrid. He upsets people in licenced premises and on the streets but it is himself he upsets most of all.”