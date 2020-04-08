News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
WhatsApp targets fake news with forwarding limits

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 06:30 AM

WhatsApp is cracking down on fake news but the funny memes that have kept the nation smiling during the Covid-19 crisis are safe.

The Facebook-owned messaging service has introduced strict new limits on ‘highly forwarded’ messages in a bid to stop the spread of viral messages with potentially harmful disinformation, particularly around the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, when users receive a message that has already been frequently forwarded, they will only be able to forward it to one chat at a time. Previously, such messages could be forwarded to five different chats at once.

Frequently forwarded messages are those that have already been forwarded at least five times by others, and are marked by a set of double arrows when appearing in the app.

A spokesperson said that they are not limiting all forwarding. “We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful,” she said.

“We believe making this change will reduce the spread of viral messages, which will make WhatsApp feel more personal and reduce the spread of potentially harmful misinformation.”

It follows criticism in recent weeks of how viral messages shared widely on the platform, including some about potential lockdowns and others about soldiers being deployed on the streets, fuelled anxiety in the early stages of the virus outbreak.

It prompted warnings from Government and the HSE about believing such messages and advice from the Taoiseach to the public to get their news from trusted sources.

Because WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, it cannot see the content of messages and so cannot use the same moderation tools used by platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

WhatsApp also said it is testing a feature which would allow users to find out more about frequently forwarded messages that land on their device.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

TOPIC: Coronavirus