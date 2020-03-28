What you need to know about 'cocooning'

Anyone over the age of 70 is being told to stay inside as part of a new "cocooning" measure announced last night.

Cocooning is a measure to protect those over 70 years or those who are extremely medically vulnerable and it means that these people should not leave their homes.

Even in their homes they should minimise all non-essential contact with the other people in their household.

The cocooning measures are:

strictly avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough

do not leave your house

do not attend any gatherings. This includes gatherings of friends and families in private spaces for example family homes, weddings and religious services

do not go out for shopping and, when arranging food or medication deliveries, these should be left at the door to minimise contact

keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media

do use telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services

ensure you keep phones/devices charged, and have credit on your phone so that you can stay connected It also applies to those medically vulnerable to Covid 19, such as people with specific cancers. READ MORE Two more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland People considered to be extremely medically vulnerable are:

people aged 70 or over,

solid organ transplant recipients,

people with specific cancers a) people with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer b) people with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment c) people having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer d) people having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors e) people who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

people with severe respiratory conditions including cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD;

people with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell);

people on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection;