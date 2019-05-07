NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'What we need now is all the facts' - Labour leader calls for Broadband Plan to be delayed

Labour leader Brendan Howlin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 01:38 PM

There have been calls to delay a decision on the National Broadband Plan until politicians can further examine the figures involved.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the final bidder for the contract to roll out high-speed broadband across the country at its meeting today.

The €3bn project will provide broadband to 540,000 homes, farms and businesses currently without it.

But some, including Labour leader Brendan Howlin, have baulked at the price tag:

"So what we need now is all the facts, all the analysis, all the opinions, all the costing laid on the table and for them all to be rigorously checked by the Oireachtas committee. Then we can make a democratic decision," he said.

READ MORE

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Court hears boy had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma

You can see if your area is covered in the plan on this interactive map here

More on this topic

‘Everyone must have access to broadband’: Govt expected to approve plan today

Howlin criticises FG for allowing broadband costs to spiral

National broadband plan to be approved

Varadkar rules out offering ESB a second bite at broadband roll-out

KEYWORDS

National Broadband PlanBrendan Howlin

More in this Section

Irish Rail to introduce text alert system in order to combat anti-social behaviour

Man charged with dangerous driving in connection with investigation into suspected abduction of 14-year-old

Gardaí advise organisations about need for vetting compliance

Family comes first for construction workers returning to Ireland


Lifestyle

Camp beauty at the Met Gala involved big hair and holographic make-up

Bryony Gordon: ‘You don’t need a degree in social media to empathise with your teenager’

Want to know how to taste like a pro? We reveal the five basic stages of wine tasting

6 ways to fake a good night’s sleep, according to a beauty expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »