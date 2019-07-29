'What she did was wrong': Fine Gael TD says Maria Bailey shouldn't stand in next election

A Fine Gael TD has broken ranks and said that Maria Bailey should not stand for the party in the next general election.

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said Fine Gael had been adversely affected following the fallout from her swing case.

It follows heavy criticism directed at the party in the wake of the investigation into her personal injury claim against the Dean Hotel.

Yesterday it emerged that she had requested €20,000 in compensation from the hotel following the fall, despite her claim on RTÉ that she had asked for €7,000 to cover her medical costs.

It follows the release of a statement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week on the unpublished independent report into the matter now dubbed "swing gate".

Mr Varadkar said he would not suspend Ms Bailey or remove her as an election candidate based on the report, as she has already “endured considerable negative publicity”.

However, she was removed from her role as Chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee by the Taoiseach, worth €9,500 a year to the Dún Laoghaire TD.

Deputy O'Dowd told LMFM today that the mood in Fine Gael was clear.

"People are deeply concerned," he said.

What Maria Bailey did was wrong and I think that's the reality for her.

"There are indications certainly in the press that her own party in Dún Laoghaire say that she shouldn't stand and they want her removed.

"Would I prefer that she didn't? Yes of course, but I can't influence that.

"But having said that, the badge that she wears is not one that I'm happy with," he said.