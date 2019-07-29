News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'What she did was wrong': Fine Gael TD says Maria Bailey shouldn't stand in next election

'What she did was wrong': Fine Gael TD says Maria Bailey shouldn't stand in next election
By Marita Moloney
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 11:21 AM

A Fine Gael TD has broken ranks and said that Maria Bailey should not stand for the party in the next general election.

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said Fine Gael had been adversely affected following the fallout from her swing case.

It follows heavy criticism directed at the party in the wake of the investigation into her personal injury claim against the Dean Hotel.

Yesterday it emerged that she had requested €20,000 in compensation from the hotel following the fall, despite her claim on RTÉ that she had asked for €7,000 to cover her medical costs.

It follows the release of a statement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week on the unpublished independent report into the matter now dubbed "swing gate".

Mr Varadkar said he would not suspend Ms Bailey or remove her as an election candidate based on the report, as she has already “endured considerable negative publicity”.

However, she was removed from her role as Chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee by the Taoiseach, worth €9,500 a year to the Dún Laoghaire TD.

Deputy O'Dowd told LMFM today that the mood in Fine Gael was clear.

"People are deeply concerned," he said.

What Maria Bailey did was wrong and I think that's the reality for her.

"There are indications certainly in the press that her own party in Dún Laoghaire say that she shouldn't stand and they want her removed.

"Would I prefer that she didn't? Yes of course, but I can't influence that.

"But having said that, the badge that she wears is not one that I'm happy with," he said.

READ MORE

Sinéad Burke among 15 'forces for change' on the cover of British Vogue

More on this topic

In the battle for Ireland’s centre, what does Fine Gael actually stand for?In the battle for Ireland’s centre, what does Fine Gael actually stand for?

Fine Gael seat in jeopardy as long as row is allowed festerFine Gael seat in jeopardy as long as row is allowed fester

Deasy ally lodges formal bullying complaint over ‘mob mentality’ at Fine Gael party meeting in WaterfordDeasy ally lodges formal bullying complaint over ‘mob mentality’ at Fine Gael party meeting in Waterford

Motion of no confidence in John Deasy tabled by brother of constituency rivalMotion of no confidence in John Deasy tabled by brother of constituency rival

Maria BaileyFergus O'DowdFine GaelSwing GateTOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Martin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in CorkMartin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in Cork


Lifestyle

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

For the first time in 30 years I was back at Fota Wildlife Park. How can so much time have elapsed between visits? I didn’t have a traumatic experience the first time. As it was a school tour, probably the biggest trauma was the standard one of the 80s: having precisely one pound’s sweet/spending money and wondering how to make it last. Pro-tip: Milky Moos for 40p and they had stickers.Opening Lines: 'The station isn't a destination, it's a plot twist'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »