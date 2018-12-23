NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
What is the world's most powerful passport?

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 10:12 AM

The Japanese passport is the most powerful passport in the world, according to a new report.

A Henley & Partners Citizens survey found that Japanese citizens can enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations around the world.

After gaining access to Myanmar earlier this month, Japan has knocked Singapore to second with 189 destinations.

Ireland sits 6th on the list tied with Canada, Belgium and Switzerland on 185 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking of all the passports of the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel to visa-free. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most comprehensive database of travel information, and is added to by in-house research.


